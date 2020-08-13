Alexis Ren Shows Off Svelte Figure As She Soaks Up The Sun In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Alexis Ren is back in a bikini on Instagram. The model debuted the skin-baring look to her account just moments ago, though it has already been showered with praise by her adoring fans.

The image was snapped outside, where the 23-year-old was seen cuddling her dog and soaking up some sun. A colorful towel from Tesalate was spread across the luscious green grass, which Alexis laid on her back on top of while closing her eyes and wearing a look of bliss across her face. She looked hotter than ever as she worked on her tan in a classic black two-piece that did way more showing than covering up, leaving her svelte figure on full display for her followers to admire.

Alexis sent pulses racing in a halter-style bikini top that left very little to the imagination. The number had thin straps that showcased her toned shoulders and arms, which she stretched above her head and rested on her adorable pup. The swimwear also featured a plunging neckline and itty-bitty triangle cups that allowed the model to flaunt her bare decolletage and ample cleavage. An eyeful of sideboob was also exposed in the shot, adding even more heat to the already scorching scene.

Alexis also sported a pair of low-rise bottoms that further upped the ante of her sexy look. The swimwear showed off the star’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips, while its cheeky cut teased a glimpse at her perky derriere. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low around her midsection to show off her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

The model accessorized her barely there look with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings. Her dark locks were worn down and gathered over to one side of her head, spilling over the surface of her towel in a messy fashion.

Fans were quick to show the sizzling snap some love, awarding it more than 160,000 likes within just one hour of going live. Dozens went a step further a flocked to the comments section of the upload as well.

“My goodness,” one person remarked.

“Baby girl you are so beautiful,” commented another follower.

“She’s literally goals,” a third person wrote.

“I’d kill to look like that,” quipped a fourth fan.

Alexis seems to impress her millions of followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. Just yesterday, the beauty went full bombshell in a slinky dress that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. That look proved to be another major hit, earning more than 516,000 likes and 1,554 comments to date.