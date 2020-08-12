Qimmah Russo Teases She Will Be ‘Wild, Difficult To Find, And Impossible To Forget’ In Latest Sultry Update

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo made a bold declaration to her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a recent post. In a series of sultry poses, the celebrity stated that she was “wild.. difficult to find and impossible to forget.”

Sharing two pics to her account earlier today, Qimmah showed off her enviable figure while wearing a pair of seasoned denim jeans teamed with a leather Gucci belt. The pants hugged her form and showed off her toned hips and pert derriere as she posed.

The celebrity paired this with a cropped top in a burnt orange color. It did up in the front by way of a drawstring and plunged down so low that plenty of her cleavage was on display.

Qimmah’s dark tresses were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves which cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She completed the look with a brown checker-pattern tote bag.

The first snap saw Qimmah standing side-on to the camera as she looked over her shoulder and narrowed her eyes at something that was off-screen.

In the second image, she stood tall and stared in defiance at the photographer. She held a pair of sunglasses in one hand and pitched her hips slightly to the side in the simmering pose. It was also revealed in this pose that she wore a pair of cork wedged shoes.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the set had gathered 41,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her fans who were eager to chime in with their affirmation.

For many commenters, the single word “Queen” came to mind after Qimmah posted the shots. However, others elaborated further.

“Yeahssss All that, & THEN SOME MORE!!!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section before declaring that the images were the “money shot.”

“Lawd Have Mercy,” a fan said.

“Looking amazing in those damn jeans,” said another user.

“You are an artwork,” a fourth person stated, also using several clapping emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to simply using emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. However, there were also several instances of the peach and kissing ones as well.

Qimmah often posts several updates to her official social media account every day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in one of yesterday’s posts the fitness guru flaunted her incredible physique while wearing a barely-there pink bikini.