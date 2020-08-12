Tara Reade Says Media Should Press Kamala Harris On Sexual Assault Accusations Against Joe Biden

Tara Reade, who accused Joe Biden of sexual harassment and assault, said during a Wednesday interview with NewsBusters that the media should press the former vice president’s running mate, Kamala Harris, on the accusations leveled against him.

“Journalists should be asking her pointedly why there was a smear campaign on me and why Kamala was so aggressive and assertive with [then-Supreme Court nominee Brett] Kavanaugh and here she knows there is a credible sexual assault accusation against Senator Biden,” she said.

As reported by The Hill, Harris said in April 2019 that she believes Biden’s accusers.

“I believe them and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” she said while on the campaign trail.

At the time, Biden had yet to announce his presidential run, and Harris said that it was on him to decide whether to do so amid the allegations against him.

During Reade’s recent interview, she wondered whether Harris was ignoring the allegations against Biden for political reasons and suggested that approaching the issue from a partisan perspective prevents survivors from coming forward with their accounts of abuse.

“The Democratic Party has become an enabler to sexual predators,” Reade said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Harris previously faced scrutiny for her time as San Francisco’s district attorney. According to Joey Piscitelli, Harris ignored his claims of abuse at a local Catholic cathedral ministry.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Michael Meadows, a Bay Area attorney who has represented victims of clergy abuse, claims that Harris’ alleged silence is due to the large numbers of Catholic voters in California. Meadows said this large population means that attacking the demographic can be politically risky.

According to Reade, she is not willing to back down from the pushback against her claims.

“This tactic of smear and ignore [by the media] is not going to be effective with me. I will not be intimidated. I will not be silenced.”

Reade also spoke of accused assaulter Bill Clinton’s planned appearance at next week’s Democratic National Convention and called his presence “unconscionable.” According to Reade, stopping violence and human trafficking can only be accomplished by calling out perpetrators and ensuring that none of them continue to hold positions of power.

Biden has denied Reade’s accusations. Per The Inquisitr, Reade also faced scrutiny for a past charge of check fraud she faced after leaving his Delaware office. The charge was reportedly a misdemeanor stemming from a bounced check and was ultimately resolved.