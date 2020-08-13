Luz Elena Echeverria Displays Her Perfect Abs And Toned Legs In New Skin-Baring Pic

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 12, and treated her 1.1 million followers to a very sexy snapshot.

In the picture, Luz Elena could be seen rocking a very chic, Batman-print crop top that accentuated her curves. The tiny garment also enabled her to put her sculpted abs and taut stomach on full display.

Luz Elena teamed the top with skimpy yellow bikini bottoms. Overall, the sexy attire highlighted her well-toned arms and legs. It looked like she oiled her body to pull off a very sexy look.

She loosely tied her raven-colored tresses, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

The shoot took place indoors, against the background of two large glass windows. Some skyscrapers and the cloudy blue sky could be seen in the background. To strike a pose, Luz Elena stood straight and placed both of her hands on the windowsill. She slightly lifted one of her feet to show off her toned calves and thighs, tilted her head, puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

Luz Elena added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that she had a “bat call.” In addition, she also informed her fans that her ensemble was from the online beachwear brand, Sledy Mayo Swimwear.

Within seven hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 8,700 likes. Besides that, several of Luz Elena’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted 280-plus messages in which they praised her amazing body and sensual sense of style.

“I will be Robin to your Batman any day! You are gorgeous,” one of her followers commented.

“Omg, look at those incredible abs and legs! You work so hard, I really appreciate that! We love you, woman!” another user chimed in.

“So beautiful and cute as always!” a third fan wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

“What a spectacular body! Have a good day, may God continue to bless you, gorgeous babe,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “too hot,” “amazing,” and “marry me,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular admirers, many other Instagram notables also liked and commented on the photograph, including Diana Maux, Syd Wilder, Casey Fleyshman, and Elizabeth Loaiza Junca.

Luz Elena, who initially rose to fame after participating in Colombian fitness reality TV show Desafío Súper Humanos (Super Human Challenge), often wows her fans with her skin-baring photos and videos. Not too long ago, she shared a hot pic in which she rocked a tiny crocheted bikini.