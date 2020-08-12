Alexa Dellanos Looks Like A Total Smokeshow On the Beach In A White Bikini & Chain Belt: ‘Malibu Summer’

Alexa Dellanos recently enjoyed some time on the beach, where she looked absolutely stunning in a scanty bikini. The model took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a photo from her relaxing “Malibu summer” day, one that has quickly captivated the attention of her devoted fans.

Alexa stood close to the camera with her feet in the soft sand in the tantalizing new addition to her Instagram page. She placed her hands on her backside as she posed for the camera, though averted her gaze to something off into the distance rather than its lens.

A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky and waves gently crashing to the shore made up the background of the shot and was illuminated by the bright, golden sun. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, although it was Alexa herself that made the image worth a look as she showed off her incredible physique in the barely-there swimwear that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous frame.

Alexa went full smokeshow in the ribbed white two-piece from Fashion Nova that popped against her allover tan. The bikini included an underwire-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a scandalous scoop neckline that fell daringly low down her chest, exposing her voluptuous assets and bare decolletage. A plunging cut fell in the middle of its cups, adding another glimpse of cleavage that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms of the model’s swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted thighs and derriere. It had a thick, curved waistband that clung tightly to her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass physique. She wrapped a gold chain twice around her midsection to give the look a bit of bling that also helped draw attention to her flat stomach and abs.

The beauty completed her look with a pair of round white sunglasses. She perched the eyewear on top of her honey-blond tresses, which fell in long, straightened locks over her shoulders.

It wasn’t long before fans began flocking to the comment section to show Alexa’s new Instagram upload some love.

“Girl you’re a vision!” one person wrote.

“You’re so beautiful and perfect,” praised another fan.

“Mood! so gorgeous queen!” a third follower remarked.

“Malibu looks so good on ya!” added a fourth user.

The post has also amassed over 22,000 likes within just one hour of going live.

Alexa doesn’t need to be in a bikini to drive her fans wild. She sent pulses racing again on Tuesday when she flaunted her incredible body in a skimpy white crop top and tattered Daisy Dukes — a look that has racked up over 30,000 likes to date.