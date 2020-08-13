’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Darcey Silva’s New Man Makes Debut On TLC Spinoff

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days star Darcey Silva has not given up on love, even after two failed relationships played out on four seasons of the show. On the new TLC spinoff, Darcey and Stacey, fans will learn more about her new boyfriend, Bulgarian native Georgi Rusev.

The new series, scheduled to premiere on August 16 at 10 p.m., is focused on the lives of 45-year-old Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, who live together in Middletown, Connecticut. According to TLC, their father Mike, mother Nancy, and Darcey’s daughters, Aniko and Aspen, are also part of the reality show.

Darcey’s toxic relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester, was featured on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. After they finally split for good, she turned to her British friend Tom Brooks for comfort after her breakup.

They quickly transitioned into a romantic relationship, but that didn’t last long. Tom presented the mother of two teen girls with a box that contained a key to his house. She appeared to be disappointed that he didn’t give her an engagement ring. The key was not something she could readily use because they didn’t live in the same country.

During an episode of 90 Days that aired in May, Darcey met up with Tom in New York City. They broke up after she called him out for posting photos of himself with another woman, while he berated her about weight gain and plastic surgery.

Now Darcey has a new man in her life. He will get plenty of screen time on the new first season of the twin’s series. During a recent interview with TV Insider, the fashionista shared some tidbits of about her current boyfriend, Georgi, and life after heartbreak.

“I’ve had time to heal from the past. Relationships aren’t easy and I waited and it was when I least expected it. Georgi is an amazing guy and I’m happy to see where the future goes, the reality star said.

She went on to say that the new man in her life was “hot” and has been “understanding” about her past.

Darcey has not shared any photos of her boyfriend on her personal social media accounts, but according to a previous report by The Inquisitr, several pictures of the couple surrounded by a camera crew were published by an Instagram fan account in June. Her beau is reportedly a 32-year-old model who has lived in the United States for several years.