Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In A Sexy Summer Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a massive update in which she flaunted her curves from all angles. She rocked a flirty summer dress for the post, and tagged the brand With Jéan in the picture to fill her followers in on where the look came from.

In the first snap, Kara stood outside on a neutral spot with beige concrete under her feet and a large tree behind her. The sun shone down on her bronzed skin, and illuminated her glossy hair. The dress she wore had a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top portion also had some ruched detailing over the chest and a tie embellishment that drew even more attention to Kara’s ample assets.

Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving plenty of skin on display, and the rest of the garment skimmed over her toned figure. The entire look was crafted from a summery print with yellow, white and orange tones, and the fabric clung to her curves.

The hem of the look came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her legs on display. Kara added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a bright pink Prada bag she held in both hands. She had on a pair of stiletto heels, and flirtatiously popped one leg as she balanced on the other.

She also added a delicate necklace and a pair of sunglasses. Kara’s hair was pulled back, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, and she flashed a huge smile as well.

Kara turned to the side in the second shot, accentuating her hourglass figure, and in the final two snaps of the series, she leaned against a nearby white wall. The sun illuminated her in every shot, giving her a gorgeous glow.

Kara’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 17,400 likes within four hours. It also received 178 comments in the same time span.

“The 6th Spice Girl,” one follower wrote.

“You are simply stunning,” another fan added.

“You’re seriously the cutest,” a third fan remarked, loving the series of shots.

“She just has a perfect body that’s crazy,” another commented, captivated by Kara’s curvaceous figure.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara took her fans along with her on her morning matcha latte run. In the series of images she shared, she rocked a pair of high-waisted figure-hugging black pants and a printed crop top with a plunging neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage as well as plenty of her toned stomach.