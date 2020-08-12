WWE News: Two Superstars Add Fuel To Retribution Rumors

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, WWE star Dominik Dijakovic has been spreading clues across social media which suggests that he’s a member of the Retribution faction. He could also be joined by Tommaso Ciampa, according to the report.

One Twitter user noted that Dijakovic uploaded bars to his personal account this morning before deleting the tweet. Other users have also mentioned cryptic messages that appeared on his Instagram account.

The messages in question contain phrases such as “From the ashes,” “We Will Rise,” “We Are In Control,” “Pull The Strings” and “Watch Them Dance.” These align with the Retribution group’s rebellious values.

The report also highlighted that Dijakovic has been due to appear on the main roster move for weeks. He hasn’t been featured in a program since his acclaimed rivalry in NXT with Keith Lee. However, his performances supposedly impressed management enough to move him up the card.

Essentially Sports also noted that Dijakovic deleted his entire social media history prior to his recent posts and videos. It appears as if the company is at least using him to draw suspicion, though it’s still possible that WWE will pull a swerve.

Ciampa has also deleted his social media history, which has led to speculation that he might also be part of the faction. The former NXT Champion has frequently stated that he isn’t interested in switching brands, but recent developments suggest that he’s possibly changed his mind.

Dijakovic and Ciampa haven’t appeared on NXT television in months, and it’s entirely possible they’ve both been waiting on the sidelines until creative has something for them on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Retribution is reportedly set to be comprised of superstars from the black-and-gold brand. Chelsea Green and Vanessa Borne have also been rumored as members, along with several other talents from the black-and-gold brand who have reportedly been called up and were waiting to make their debuts. It is reportedly part of Vince McMahon’s initiative to push new stars.

The masked stable has been causing havoc on recent episodes of WWE’s flagship shows. They’ve caused disruptions to the programming, vandalized property and attacked other performers in the process.

It is believed that the team is angry over the way in which the company operates. The rumored inclusion of development stars and underutilized talents also indicates that the goal could be to promote performers who feel aggrieved or want to make a big impression.