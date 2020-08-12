Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Chicago West, As Sis Khloe Calls Her A ‘Living Doll’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with her youngest daughter by her side. The post was added to her feed on Wednesday, and it has earned plenty of buzz from her 184 million-plus fans.

The adorable shot captured the mother-daughter duo posed together on a light-colored couch. The piece of furniture was decorated with pillows to match, and it was positioned in front of a plain white wall. Kim rested her derriere on the couch and bent her legs in front of her. Chicago sat in her mother’s arm with a piece of food in one hand and her opposite arm draped across Kim’s chest. Chicago offered a cute smile for the camera while Kim’s look was a little more serious.

The mom-of-four rocked a tight top with a purple shimmer. The top had a scooping neckline and thick straps that stretched over her slender arms. On her lower-half, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a pair of leather pants that flared out on the bottom.

She slicked her hair back in a tight ponytail and wrapped a piece of her hair around the base in place of a scrunchie. A few loose strands of hair fell around the frame of her face. Kim looked to be comfortable for the photo op and went barefoot for the occasion.

Chicago was dressed in a light blue gown, and in the caption, her mother noted that she loves to dress like a princess every day. The delicate dress had three-quarter length sleeves that were constructed of semi-sheer material. The body of the garment was silky and blue and some pieces were decorated with sequins. The tot wore a shiny bracelet on her right wrist, and her short, dark tresses were pulled back in a ponytail.

It has not taken fans long to notice the cute new image. As of this writing, the post has only been live on Kim’s page for a few hours, but it’s already accrued over 1.8 million likes and 9,000-plus comments. Several social media users commented on the image to let Kim know that she looks beautiful, while countless others complimented Chicago.

“She looks like her dad. She is just stunning,” one follower commented with a series of red hearts.

“Very sweet and beautiful have a great day. You two are both princesses,” a second social media user wrote.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, also made sure to weigh in on the sweet photo.

“She is a living doll,” Khloe wrote.