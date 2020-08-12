Khloe Terae Emerges From A Pool In Skimpy Navy Bikini On Instagram

Khloe Terae showed off her curvy backside in a new Instagram post on Wednesday evening. The Canadian bombshell shared a series of images on her feed in which she stood at the edge of a pool while rocking a barely-there navy bikini. In the caption, she joked that she wasn’t skipping any meals during her vacation in Santorini, Greece over the past week.

The photos showed Khloe sporting a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The barely-fitting cups plunged into her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, the open-back concept exposed the model’s sideboob.

The top cut off on Khloe’s bust, so her underboob and flat, toned tummy were on show. She paired the top with a high-cut U-shaped thong in a matching color. The front of the thong dipped low into her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her pert derriere and lean legs were perfectly framed in the tiny bottoms.

Khloe accessorized her look with a silver watch, a puka shell anklet, layered bracelets, a silver necklace, and black sunglasses. Her blond hair was styled down in loose waves.

The photos saw Khloe standing at the edge of a round pool surrounded by rocks. A patio with rattan furniture could be seen in the background, as well as a glass balcony. The ocean could be seen in the distance. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Khloe and bounced off her tan skin.

In most of the images, Khloe faced away from the camera as she stuck one lengthy pin out and pointed her toes. She stuck her booty out and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure while tugging at one of her bikini strings. One photo showed the babe with her knees in the pool as she leaned forward, pushing her cleavage out even more.

The post received nearly 4,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for Khloe’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Omgggggg u look insaneee,” fellow model Abigail Ratchford said.

“Your body gets hotter and hotter,” another user added with a flame emoji.

“OH MAN! This had me stop and stare for a whole minute!!” a third person wrote.

Khloe’s fans have loved seeing her Greece updates. In another post, she headed down to the ocean in a green bikini that showcased her insane curves.