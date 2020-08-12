Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Tie-Dye Mini Dress

On Wednesday, August 12, social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou shared a sizzling snap with her 9.1 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 23-year-old posing outside at night. She seemed to be standing on a balcony overlooking a pool. While the background of the picture was rather dim, numerous trees and a patio umbrella were still visible.

Stassie rested her hands on the white railing behind her, as she bent one of her knees and jutted out her hip. She tilted her head slightly and focused her gaze on the camera lens, with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a brown-and-white tie-dye mini dress with ruched detailing. The skintight garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Stassie tagged the clothing company Matte Brand in the body of the post, suggesting that is where she received the dress. As for accessories, she sported delicate earrings and a gold bracelet worn on her left wrist.

For the photo, she pulled back her hair in a sleek bun, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face. She also sported a manicure with her nails painted a flattering light pink color.

Stassie left a brown heart emoji in the comments section, seemingly in reference to the color of her dress. She also noted that her friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner had taken the photo.

The picture appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Many of Stassie’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“She is beautiful,” remarked another admirer.

“[Y]ou are perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Stassie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she rocked a black lace bra and coordinating high-waisted underwear. The matching set, which was from Savage X Fenty, left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 980,000 times since it was shared.