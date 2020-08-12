Jessie James Decker Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes In Sizzling Instagram Update

Country crooner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.2 million Instagram followers with one of her latest posts, a stunning snap that appeared to have been taken outside a charming building. A black rocking chair with a striped pillow atop it was positioned beside her, and large shutters painted a stunning shade of teal stood behind her. The floor underneath her feet was laid out in a rustic pattern, and the space provided the perfect backdrop for Jessie’s simple yet sexy ensemble.

She rocked a cropped black tank top with a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the look showed off her toned shoulders and arms. A sliver of skin was visible between the hem of the shirt and the waistband of her tiny Daisy Dukes.

Jessie showcased her incredible legs in a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes with distressed details. A few distressed patches graced the front of the pants, and the hem was frayed for a casual vibe. The pants hugged her hips and pert posterior while keeping her sculpted legs on full display.

Jessie added a few accessories to finish off her look. She kept the ensemble casual by adding a pair of gold lace-up slide-on sneakers with a chunky white platform sole. She also had a cross-body bag with a black strap that stretched across her chest. The bag itself featured a bold leopard-print fabric that added a punch of visual interest to the ensemble.

Jessie also had a pair of aviator sunglasses on, and a patterned face mask that covered up half of her face. Her hair was pulled back in an effortless low bun, and she had a tan headband on to tame her tresses as well.

Jessie posed with one hand atop her head and the other tucked into her pocket, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot. The post received over 65,400 likes within five hours, and also racked up 390 comments from her eager audience.

“Those legs momma!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Let’s be real. The lighting is always good for you,” another follower commented, referencing Jessie’s caption.

“I wish I had a personal photographer as good as Viv,” a third fan remarked, commenting on the fact that Jessie’s daughter snapped the gorgeous picture.

“Body goals,” yet another fan added, including a flame emoji in the comment.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jessie thrilled her fans by sharing a snap in which she rocked another simple yet super sexy tank. The top showcased a hint of cleavage, and accentuated her beauty as she sipped a glass of white wine.