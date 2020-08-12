Niki DeMartino Wows In Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself in a comfy look. The online sensation — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — loves to show off her outfits and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

DeMartino stunned in a white crop top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She wrapped herself up in an oversized red plaid shirt with long sleeves and paired the ensemble with dark blue high-waisted jeans. DeMartino completed the outfit with white socks and lace-up sneakers of the same color. The 25-year-old accessorized with a number of necklaces, earrings, and rings while rocking short nails with a coat of blue polish. She styled her red hair in a ponytail but left the front to frame out her face.

The YouTuber treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was snapped sitting down with her legs parted wide open. She lightly pulled her hair to the side and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong gaze.

In the second slide, DeMartino rested her elbows on her upper thighs and linked her hands together while staring over to her right.

In the third frame, the “Alone In My Car” songstress left her shirt to hang off both her shoulders.

In the fourth and final pic, DeMartino raised one foot and held onto her sneaker. She tilted her head to the right and showcased her side profile.

In the tags, DeMartino credited her hairstylist Valerie Vanessa and her boyfriend, Nate West, for taking the snapshots.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 41,600 likes and over 520 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“THIS LOOK OMG,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I LOVE THAT OUTFIT and the green blue wall is a vibe,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“WOW YOU LOOK SO CUTE,” remarked a third passionate fan.

“Yes girl we stan our iconik queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a crop top that featured the cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants all over. DeMartino completed the outfit with a high-waisted white miniskirt, light yellow socks, and white Nike sneakers. She sported her long wavy red locks down with a middle part and opted for a headband that also had a SpongeBob SquarePants print on it.