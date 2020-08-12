Demi Rose Shows Off Her Flawless Physique By Going Braless Under A Plunging Dress

Demi put on a busty show in the garment.

Busty bombshell Demi Rose went scantily clad for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her flawless physique as she revealed in the caption of the post that she recently found out about her past lives. She tagged her location as Ibiza Magic Island.

In the sexy snaps, Demi looked hotter than ever as she opted to go braless underneath of a thin floral dress. The garment featured spaghetti straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The garb was fitted around her petite waist and flowed over her world-famous booty and curvy hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, some metallic fingernail polish, and a pair of nude heels.

In the first photo, Demi sat with both of her hands next to her. She arched her back and crossed her legs as she tilted her head towards the lens. The second shot was similar, but featured her whole body in the frame as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the final pic, she placed her hands in her lap and closed her eyes.

She wore her dark hair pulled back away from her forehead and clipped back behind her head. The rest of the long locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and pushed over her shoulder.

Demi’s over 14.3 million followers went crazy for the post, clicking the like button more than 49,000 times within the first 20 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 440 messages during that time.

“Why you so hot baby?” one follower asked.

“Dress looks perfect on you,” another wrote.

“Beautiful as always!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“This is what I want to look like,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure in revealing outfits online. She’s been known to sport sexy dresses, tight tops, and scanty bathing suits on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi most recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a colorful thong bikini with long sleeves that hugged her voluptuous frame. That post was also popular among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 583,000 likes and over 5,200 comments to date.