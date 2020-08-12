Kylie Jenner And Stormi Webster Are Twinning In Adorable, Beachside Shot: ‘No Place I’d Rather Be’

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, were twinning in the reality star’s most recent social media share. Jenner took to her Instagram page on August 12 and to share the sweet, beachside snap with her 189 million-plus fans.

The cute photo captured the Jenner and her daughter posed on the beach at sunset. The Keeping Up With the Kardshians star did not share specifics on her location, but in her Instagram story, she posted a short clip of the beach and told fans that it was the best way to celebrate her 23rd year. The mother/daughter duo stood in water that went up to their ankles while a bright orange sun lit up the sky. The water in front of them was still, and a Jenner grabbed her daughter’s hand as she looked back at her.

The mother of one rocked a curve-hugging white dress that had thin, spaghetti straps that stretched over her trim shoulders. The garment boasted at least two layers with one solid white and one sheer layer on the top. The middle of the garment was tight on Jenner’s upper-half, and it helped to accentuate her hourglass curves. The mother of one styled her long, dark locks in a high ponytail, and her hair cascaded down her back. She wore a pair of sparkly earrings and a bracelet as her only accessories.

Webster was twinning with her mom and she rocked a similar white dress that had a sheer layer on top. The adorable piece had thin straps that were tied behind her shoulders. The dress was loose on her tiny figure and the bottom of it grazed the water below. Webster wore her curly, dark locks pulled back in a high bun to complete her look.

In the caption of the post, Jenner shared with her audience that there is no other place that she would rather be while adding two emoji to the end of her words. Like most of the lipkit mogul’s uploads, this one earned her a ton of attention from her massive fan base with over 4.2 million likes and 14,000 plus comments. Several of Jenner’s fans commented on the post to wish her a happy birthday while a few more gushed over the adorable duo.

“This a so beautiful. Stormi is so lucky to have you as her mommy. Happy birthday kween,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“This is so beautiful Kylie. Where are you guys,” another social media user asked.

“Only Kylie could afford to vacation in Heaven,” a third added alongside a few smiley face emoji.