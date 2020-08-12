Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Top And Skintight Shorts

American model Katya Elise Henry sent plenty of hearts racing after she shared some eye-catching new images of herself on Wednesday, August 12. The bombshell shared the content with her 7.6 million Instagram followers, and it instantly caught the attention of fans.

The 25-year-old fitness model photographed herself with her cellphone inside of a restroom for the slideshow, which consisted of four images. Katya stood out most in the series as she positioned herself in the center of each frame. She alternated between a number of sexy poses that displayed her physique from different angles. She also emitted a very sexy vibe as she pulled her bottoms down, propped her hips out, and stared into her phone’s screen.

Her long, raven hair was styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She further kept her locks out of her face with a white headband.

Still, the model’s famous figure captivated users most in the series, as she flaunted her killer curves with a revealing workout ensemble.

She opted for a white-colored top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very tight on her and featured a plunging neckline, exposing a great deal of her cleavage. The cropped number also displayed her slim core.

She teamed the top with pair of mint-colored workout shorts that looked to be made out of a soft, stretchy material. The skintight bottoms especially flaunted her bodacious derriere, curvy hips, and toned waist.

She finished the look off with a few gold accessories, including a cross necklace, a bracelet, and several rings

In the caption, Katya promoted her 8-week THICC Challenge — a fitness program she created that is aimed at working out glutes.

The series was met with a great deal of support and approval, amassing more than 83,000 likes since going live just one hour ago. Additionally, more than 700 followers took to the comments section to compliment Katya on her body, good looks, and ensemble.

“I love you,” one user wrote.

“Nice picture, beautiful hips,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful, gorgeous queen,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are so fine, it is ridiculous,” a fourth follower proclaimed, following their words with a variety of emoji.

Katya has shared a number of eye-catching posts this past month. On August 8, she dazzled her fans once again after she rocked another skimpy workout outfit that showed off her backside and cleavage, per The Inquisitr.