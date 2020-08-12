Ashley Iaconetti And Jared Haibon Celebrates Their One Year Wedding Anniversary

Ashley Iaconetti shared a sweet Instagram post featuring windows from her wedding day.

Reality television alum Ashley Iaconetti took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 11 to share an adorable post in honor of her and her husband Jared Haibon’s one year wedding anniversary. She included a series of stunning snapshots from her wedding day which took place in New Port, Rhode Island. She also expressed her love for her husband.

The first snapshot included was from the actual ceremony. Iaconetti looked gorgeous in a long wedding gown and diamond earrings. She held hands with a laughing Haibon who looked dashing in a black tuxedo. Comically, Iaconetti was crying in the photo. This was something she became known for doing frequently both on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. The difference this time was that it was clear she was crying out of happiness.

The second photo was taken outside of a luxurious looking hotel. Iaconetti was making her way down a set of stairs to a vintage white vehicle. Family members and friends snapped photos of her as she walked. Other photos included in the post featured Iaconetti walking down the aisle alongside her father and she and Haibon talking with friends during the reception. One photo featured the luxurious ballroom where the reception took place. It looked like a scene from a fairy tail with large floral centerpieces and a lavish gold chandelier.

In her caption, Iaconetti joked that she has been crying a lot less since marrying Haibon. She expressed her gratitude for finally finding the love of her life after searching for so long. She also discussed how happy she is and shared some of her favorite qualities of their marriage. The post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 150,000 likes. She has a total of 1.1 million followers on the platform overall. Her fans took to the comments section to gush over the beautiful photos.

“Ashley, you’re simply stunning, in every way. Thank you for being so true to yourself, and empowering people to embrace their emotions and vulnerability,” wrote one person.

“The most beautiful wedding, my favorite fairy tale is yours,” another person commented.

“Your aisle flowers were the most gorgeous I’ve ever seen,” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Iaconetti and Haibon met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise. They recently made headlines after they were spotted together at The Bachelorette filming site in Palm Springs, California. It is unclear what role, if any, they have in this upcoming season.