‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Adam Begs Sharon For Help

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 13, teases that Victor bristles when Jack tries to impart some parenting advice. Speaking of dads, Kevin worries he won’t be a good one, but Adam proves that he is, which causes George to reveal the truth, leaving Adam stunned and begging for Sharon’s help.

Jack’s (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor (Eric Braeden), according to SheKnows Soaps. These two never get along, and Jack’s close relationship with Adam (Mark Grossman) doesn’t sit well with Adam. Then, there’s the fact that Jack is Victor’s daughter Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) uncle, so there are plenty of areas for the rivals to clash over family in addition to their typical business clashes. However, when Jack tells Victor to give up on having a father/son relationship with Adam, The Mustache doesn’t take it too well. Vic has some choice words for Jack about how the Abbott’s son Kyle (Michael Mealor) had treated his granddaughter Summer (Hunter King). Victor also accuses Jack of using Adam against him, and Jack doesn’t deny it, which is a cold move. Ultimately, Jack thinks that their shared DNA is the reason why Victor and Adam are so dangerous together. Victor isn’t at all receptive to Jack’s advice, though.

Speaking of Adam, he searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime. Despite Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) misgivings, Adam insists on talking to George. He brings the man to the penthouse, and Chelsea is uncomfortable because she believes Victor told the truth about his son’s involvement in A.J.’s death. Once George realizes that Victor isn’t coming, he’s hesitant to answer any questions about the situation in Kansas. George wants nothing to do with the whole sordid situation. In the end, after seeing the younger Newman son calming Connor (Judah Mackey), George tells the hurting man that he knows the truth deep down, and then George notes that both Victor and Hope wanted to shield him from pain and heartache.

It stuns Adam to realize that he blocked out something so significant in his life, and he needs help unlocking the door that’s hiding it, but he doesn’t know how to do it. He turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) in his time of need, which Chelsea isn’t fond of, and Sharon is still exhausted and recovering from her breast cancer surgery.

Finally, Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood. Esther hates that she didn’t give Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) a father, so as a grandma, she’s trying to make up for all her mistakes. Kevin had a terrible dad, and he’s concerned that he’ll be a failure in that department too. Esther tries to reassure him that he will make a great dad. All the while, Chloe suffers heartburn from her pregnancy.