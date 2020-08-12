‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Recalls The ‘Heart Ache’ Of Her Journey To Motherhood

Chelsea Houska is the head of a happy and ever-growing family, but the road wasn’t always so easy or smooth for her.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter this week to share a video posted by MTV’s Teen Mom account that showed a video of her journey to motherhood, which the post noted included 10 years, one husband, and two kids. The clip showed Houska giving birth to her first child, Aubree, who was born five weeks early.

Houska, who goes by her married name of DeBoer on the social media site, shared the video and noted that it makes her “heart ache” knowing what she does now.

“seeing this knowing what I know now….makes my heart ache. What a journey it’s been,” she tweeted.

As Pop Culture noted, Houska’s path to motherhood has been winding, one that has played out in front of television cameras since her first appearance as a high school student on the network’s start of what would become the Teen Mom series.

“Since starring on 16 and Pregnant when she was just a senior in high school in 2009, she’s now tied the knot to husband Cole DeBoer and has welcomed two more children, Watson,3, and Layne, 2, with him and another on the way. Fans who have followed their sweet family’s journey know that DeBoer isn’t Aubree’s biological father, but did take his last name in 2018 when she officially became Aubree Lind-DeBoer.”

Some of the painful road has played out before an audience of millions on MTV. In the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 finale, viewers saw a glimpse of the bitter custody dispute with her ex. The episode showed Lind’s mother, Donna, getting into a spat with Houska about a change their custody sharing arrangement. The two got into an argument that was featured in the episode, though Donna’s replies were not heard as she did not consent to appear in the episode.

Houska has also been open in sharing the happier parts of her journey with her fans, including her recent announcement that she was expecting her third baby in 2021. As The Inquisitr reported, she later took to Instagram to show off a picture of her still-growing baby bump.

Shortly before that announcement, she had also shared some adorable snaps of her youngest child, child, Layne DeBoer.

With several more months until the newest member of the family arrives, Houska will have plenty of time to share more of her journey with fans.