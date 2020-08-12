Bella Thorne Showcases Her Toned Bod In A Gingham Thong Bikini

Bella showed off her bikini body while hanging out on a boat.

Bella Thorne treated her fans to yet another racy Instagram share on Wednesday afternoon. The actress showed off her fit figure as she revealed the in the caption of the post that she wished she go “go back.”

In the sexy snaps, Bella looked smoking hot as she wore a tiny pink and white gingham bikini. The skimpy top featured a scooped neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage, as well as thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist snugly as they emphasized her long, lean legs and her round booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in the spotlight for the post.

She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, a thick chain around her neck, a pair of sunglasses, and bracelets on her wrist.

In the first photo, Bella sat on her knees on a boat. She leaned her body forward and rested her hands in front of her as she looked into the camera. The second shot featured her sitting up straight and looking out over the water with her hand over her face to shield her eyes from the sun.

The next snap showed Bella locking lips with her boyfriend, and in the final pic she posed with her backside towards that camera and her hands in the air.

She wore her red hair pulled halfway back into a loose ponytail. The rest of the long locks were styled in waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Bella’s over 23.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 349,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 930 remarks.

“Redhead barbie,” one follower wrote.

“You are special,” declared another.

“Whyyy so perfect???” a third comment read.

“You look fantastic. I wish you a nice day, dear Bella,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking sexy ensemble such as tiny tops, racy bathing suits, and skimpy skirts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bella recently delighted her followers when she posed in a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes and a crop top while wearing her hair in pigtails. To date, that upload has collected more than 951,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.