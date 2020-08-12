Instagram Model Sophia Diamond Shows Off Her Cleavage & Booty In Tiny White Bikini

Instagram star Sophia Diamond put her curvy figure on display from various angles for her latest update. In the post, she sported a small bikini and flaunted her assets and athletic backside while standing near a pool.

The social media influencer looked stunning in the four-photo set as she treated fans to an eyeful of her body. For each photograph she was captured from the thighs up as she stood by an indoor pool. Diamond had her long golden-blond hair down and wavy, and had a star sticker on her nose. She rocked a white bikini which had an off-shoulder ruffled top that tied in the front. Her matching bottoms had thin straps that knotted near her hips.

In the first snap, the Canadian model was shot from the front as she looked off-camera. Diamond’s hair was draped across her shoulders and she lifted her right hand to her head, and jutted her left hip out. There was a pensive look on her face, and viewers caught a glimpse of her flat stomach and ample assets.

For the second pic, Diamond showed off the back of her ensemble. The Russian-born beauty turned to the side and arched her back as she stared into the distance with a smirk on her lips. This angle showcased her pert derriere. Diamond was filmed from the front in the third slide. She held her right hand up to her clavicle while flaunting her curves. The influencer gave a come-hither look to the lens for the final slide. This photo highlighted her toned legs and defined backside.

Diamond tagged the fashion retailer Glambear in her post, along with Starface pimple patches. In the caption, she asked fans to respond with their zodiac sign, and added several emoji before uploading the pics Thursday afternoon.

Many of Diamond’s 1.2 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy upload, and more than 105,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over two hours after it went online. She received nearly 1,200 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with heart and drool emoji. Compliments poured in from admirers who fawned over her figure, and multiple fans responded to the caption.

“You had no business going off like this period,” one follower joked.

“My sign is Gemini hehe,” an Instagram user replied.

“U ARE SO AMAZING OMG,” another wrote.

“No one makes them like Mother Russia,” a fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Diamond showcased her curves in a brown swimsuit back in July. Those snaps garnered more than 230,000 likes.