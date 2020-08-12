Brennah Black Teases Cleavage In A Little Red Dress

Brennah Black added a series of tantalizing photos to her feed on August 12. The steamy new Instagram share was composed of two images that saw her in the same sexy red dress.

The first shot in the series showed Brennah in the center of the frame. The room in which she was posed was decorated with colorful furniture, and streaks of sunlight illuminated both the space and the model’s figure.

Brennah positioned herself on a colorful rug and looked at the camera with a seductive stare. She rested most of her weight on her left hip and put her arms on the ground in front of her.

In the caption of the post, she asked her audience if they thought the photo was snapped at sunrise or sunset.

She opted for a red dress that showcased her incredible body. The garment boasted a scooping neckline that showed off her ample cleavage while its thick straps secured over her slender arms. The body of the garment was tight on her midsection and flaunted her tiny frame. Thanks to the short length of the garment, Brennah’s fans were also treated to a partial view of her toned thighs.

The second image in the update showed Brennah with her arms directly behind her. She looked at the camera while showing off her fit figure in the same tight red dress. Most of her figure was draped with sunlight while a few shadows appeared over her chest and cheek.

The model also rocked a pair of silver hoop earrings with her racy attire, which added just the right amount of bling while complimenting her sexy outfit.

Brennah styled her silky blond locks with a side part and wore a black-and-white bandana to keep her hair out of her face. She added several loose curls to her beautiful mane, and equal amounts of hair spilled over her shoulders.

Fans have been absolutely thrilled with the update, and they have not been shy about showering it with love. More than 2,000 fans have double-tapped the “like” button and over 230 have left comments.

“Brennah, you are beautiful inside and out!! I want a sunrise with you!!” one social media user raved with the addition of a few flames.

“Depends where and when. During winter, sunrise, during summer or near the equator, sunset. How about you, my beautiful Texas/California friend?” another fan wrote in reference to her caption.

“I’m betting you are more of a Sunset kind of girl. That look in #1 would totally make my evening!! Gorgeous,” a third follower raved.