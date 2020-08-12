Chanel West Coast Smolders In A Barely There White Tube Top On Instagram

Chanel showed some skin in the sexy ensemble.

Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share a sultry new snaps with her adoring fans. The TV personality smoldered as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy shots, Chanel looked smoking hot as she sported a barely there white tube top. The skimpy shirt clung to her chest as it showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. It gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage as well.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching pants. The high-waisted bottoms featured a drawstring and wrapped snugly around her petite frame. They also hugged her long, lean legs and curvy hips in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were on full display as well. She accessorized the style with a gold bracelet around her wrist.

In the first photo, Chanel sat on a padded beige chair for the pic. She had her legs apart and her shoulders back as she arched her back slightly. She tilted her head to the side and gave a piercing stare into the camera as a bright light illuminated the photo. The second snap was in black and white and featured her with her elbow propped up behind her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the brunette locks in voluminous waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over both of her shoulders.

Chanel’s over 3.4 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for her most recent post. The photos garnered more than 27,000 likes within the first three hours after they went live on the platform. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 490 messages during that time.

“Seriously stunning!” one follower gushed.

“The black n white shot crazy,” another declared.

“These are stunning!!” a third social media user wrote.

“I like this look with the make up, always on point tho,” a fourth comment read.

The Ridiculousness star doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her curvaceous bod in skimpy ensembles. She’s often photographed in sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight pants in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted to go shirtless and braless underneath of a blazer for a racy new shot. That upload also proved to be popular among fans. It’s racked up more than 98,000 likes and over 1,600 comments to date.