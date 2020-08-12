George Soros Believes Donald Trump Will Be A ‘Transitory Phenomenon’

Billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, who is at the center of many right-wing theories, said in an Italian interview on Tuesday that he believes Donald Trump will be a “transitory phenomenon” that will lose the election in November, MarketWatch reported.

“Even in the United States, a confidence trickster like Trump can be elected president and undermine democracy from within,” he said.

“But in the U.S. you have a great tradition of checks and balances and established rules. And above all you have the Constitution. So I am confident that Trump will turn out to be a transitory phenomenon, hopefully ending in November.”

Despite this prediction, Soros doesn’t believe that the real estate mogul will go down easily. As many others have predicted, Soros believes that Trump will do anything to retain the presidency and “remains very dangerous.” The philanthropist’s speculation comes just one day before progressive commentator Thom Hartmann predicted that Trump would work to harm American if he loses and use the months leading to Joe Biden’s inauguration to sabotage the country.

As reported by Fox News, Soros claimed that the coronavirus pandemic has created a “revolutionary moment” with a more comprehensive “range of possibilities” than observed in “normal times.”

“What is inconceivable in normal times becomes not only possible but actually happens. People are disoriented and scared. They do things that are bad for them and for the world.”

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The billionaire investor also used the wide-ranging interview to touch on financial markets and noted the current bubble created by Federal Reserve liquidity. According to Soros, the market is driven by the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine as well as the hope of more fiscal stimulus. Interestingly, Hartmann claimed that Trump has cowed the Federal Reserve System and now has the power to exacerbate the COVID-19-fueled economic crisis to sabotage a possible Biden presidency.

While Soros fears Trump’s actions, many right-wing theories paint the billionaire as the mastermind behind many facets of Democratic politics. His charity network, Open Society Foundations, regularly funds efforts to elect Democrats, and he has been an open critic of Trump.

As The Inquisitr reported, Soros previously took aim at Facebook for allegedly attempting to help the Trump win in November. He made the accusation at a private Open Society Foundations dinner in Davos, Switzerland, and expressed concern at the possible results of the upcoming election. Nevertheless, Facebook — which has been the target of the philanthropist’s ire before — denied Soros’ accusations.