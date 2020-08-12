UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Shirt While Signing A New Fight Contract

Paige VanZant flaunted her curves in a revealing t-shirt while hinting at a major announcement for her latest Instagram update. In the post, she gave fans a view of her assets while officially signing her next fight contract.

The UFC competitor had been enjoying some downtime following her recent loss in the octagon and had posted several poolside bikini snaps, but with this upload she announced she was ready to get back to business. VanZant looked adorable as she sat in an office wearing casual attire.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant was photographed from the waist up as she leaned over a table. Behind her was an open office door, and the walls were lined with posters of performing artists along with a New York Yankees jersey. VanZant looked directly into the camera and had a giant smile across her beautiful face. She held a pen in her right hand with a signed contract in front of her. The fighter wrote “Signed!!” in large lettering across the photo.

VanZant had her long blond hair down and it hung over her shoulders and chest. She rocked a low-cut gray t-shirt, an army-green baseball cap on her head, and a watch on her left wrist to complete the look. The tee treated followers to a clear view of the one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model’s ample assets, and her skin looked glowing in the pic.

For the caption, the 26-year-old hinted at the big upcoming announcement after signing the contract. VanZant included the hashtag “#bigbusiness” along with a winking and see-no-evil emoji before uploading the picture Wednesday afternoon.

Many of the flyweight’s 2.6 million Instagram followers quickly noticed the snap, and nearly 60,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after it went online. VanZant received more than 1,100 comments in that short time. The comment section was flooded with well-wishes, and multiple fans tried to guess where the MMA fighter would end up competing next.

“Go get it girl! My daughter is a fighter as well and looks up to you a lot!” one supportive follower wrote.

“Congrats!!! Cant wait to see what’s next,” an Instagram user wrote alongside a strong emoji.

“You’re going to be GREAT #legendalready,” a fan replied.

“You’re going to Bellator arent you,” another asked.

