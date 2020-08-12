Anna Nystrom Puts On A Busty Show In A Tiny Gray Bra And Matching Bottoms

Anna looked like a total smokeshow in the outfit.

Swedish model Anna Nystrom returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share a stunning new snap with her loyal fans. She some off some skin while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy post, Anna looked drop dead gorgeous as she sported a skimpy dark gray bra. The garment featured thin spaghetti strap that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She added a pair of matching gray bottoms to the ensemble. The pants featured an elastic waistband that wrapped tightly around her petite waist. She accessorized the style with a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Anna sat in front of a mirror on a bed made up with white linens for the snap. She had her back arched slightly and both of her hands resting in front of her as she looked away from the camera. She tilted her head to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a beige wall could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face into a classic ponytail. She styled the platinum locks in voluminous waves that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

Anna has amassed more than 8.5 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans made quick work of showing their support for her most recent post by clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first 27 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 310 remarks on the pic during that time.

“OMG!!! Gorgeous- you are so so so beautiful!!!!!!” one follower stated.

“Beautiful, Anna. You look perfect,” another declared.

“Cute like a modern Madonna,” a third social media user gushed, comparing the model to the famous pop singer.

“You look absolutely gorgeous my compliments,” a fourth person wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique in her racy pics. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a white lace ensemble that featured a pair of thong panties. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 148,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.