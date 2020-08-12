Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Olivia & Ned Are Struggling

Olivia and Ned have been struggling in their marriage for a little while and General Hospital spoilers for Thursday suggest that things are about to get even tenser between them. The Quartermaine family just lost control over ELQ to Valentin, in great part thanks to Brook Lynn’s stock. That led to some ugly moments and now it appears that there are more of those on the way on Thursday.

As viewers saw during Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, Ned tore into Brook Lynn for dumping her ELQ shares. She did not know that the stock was going to Valentin, but she did learn the truth before her father did. Regardless of those finer details, Ned lashed out and ultimately kicked his daughter out of the Quartermaine mansion.

The sneak peek for the August 13 episode showed that Olivia and Ned would fight with one another at the mansion during the next new show. She was shocked and disappointed in her husband for throwing Brook Lynn out, and it appears that this will lead to another major argument between them.

The General Hospital sneak peek showed Olivia in tears, yelling at her husband that she absolutely was feeling sensitive. Ned probably made a comment suggesting that she was overreacting, and she quickly made it clear she felt that her feelings were entirely justified.

It seems likely that she will point out that he just cut his only child out of his life at the same time that she’s desperately missing her son. Viewers know that Dante will soon be back in the picture, but for now, she thinks she may have essentially lost her son forever.

In reality, the situations involving Brook Lynn and Dante are vastly different from one another. However, Olivia has been quite emotional about her son’s ongoing time away from Port Charles and it looks like her spouse’s anger will spark big emotions from her.

Heading into this upcoming argument, it may be that she feels that Ned acted rashly and without any gratitude for the fact that he has Brook Lynn living in town. He can’t do anything about Dante, but he may find that his wife wants him to reconsider tossing Brook Lynn out of the house.

The couple may be arguing over all of this during Thursday’s show, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will try to help her husband mend things with his daughter. According to SheKnows Soaps, Olivia will directly intervene to try to smooth things over between Brook Lynn and Ned.

It may take him more time to cool down given how complicated this situation is though. Not only that, but General Hospital teasers detail that this couple will be butting heads again next week.

Will these two be able to work through these challenges and successfully come out on the other side of it all? General Hospital spoilers hint that this may get uglier before it gets better and everybody will be anxious to see how it plays out.