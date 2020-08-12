‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Chelsea Gets Chilling News

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 12 reveals that Victor told the truth about what Adam did, and he asked Chelsea to help his son. Meanwhile, Abby and Chance reconnect, and so do Phyllis and Nick. Devon and Elena and Amanda and Nate also take a few moments together amid their hectic work lives.

Adam (Mark Grossman) continued to search for information to clear his name, but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) didn’t think he’d find what he needed. When she left to run errands, Adam texted Alyssa, who had left Genoa City. She urged Adam to leave the past in the past. As for Chelsea’s chores, one was to Newman Ranch, where she confronted Victor (Eric Braeden). Chelsea tried to shame The Mustache for lying about Adam killing A.J. However, Victor shocked her when he admitted that a farmhand named George could corroborate the story. George had been part of the initial coverup. Victor urged Chelsea to stick by Adam because he would need help getting through knowing the truth about his past. Neither Adam nor The Young and the Restless will ever be the same.

When Chelsea returned to the penthouse, Adam updated her about Alyssa leaving. Then, he decided he wanted answers from George. Chelsea urged him not to do that, but Adam called the farmhand and offered to pay for him to come to Genoa City.

At the Grand Phoenix, Nate (Sean Dominic) tried to entice Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to play, but she had too many contracts to look over. Later, she showed up at the clinic as a big surprise, which Nate appreciated.

Meanwhile, at Society, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) discussed a scholarship they hoped to offer. They also talked about all the losses they’d suffered, and Devon hoped Neil (Kristoff St. John) would be proud of him. Elena ended up getting a call from work because the clinic had too many patients, so she had to leave.

Summer (Hunter King) joined her mom at Crimson Lights. Phyllis (Michelle Morgan) was ready for her daughter to grouse about Nick (Joshua Morrow0, but Summer surprised her mother. Instead, Summer said she wanted Phyllis to be happy, so she wouldn’t be rude about her parents’ relationship. When Nick showed up, Summer told him the same thing.

At The Grand Phoenix, Nick discussed a business deal with Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz). Although Abby didn’t want to reward Phyllis’s bad behavior, she had to admit that the deal was attractive. Later, Abby worried about what to do, but Chance told her maybe it was time to focus on something else, and Abby enjoyed some grown-up time with her boyfriend. Then, Abby got a call about the construction shutting down, and Chance appreciated how well she took the bad news.

Finally, Nick joined Phyllis at the hotel, and they both thought they’d shut down Abby’s plans. Phyllis admitted she’d planted the bones, and Nick revealed that he’d offered Abby a building. Phyllis found her hunky boyfriend’s offer sexy, so they also enjoyed some time together.