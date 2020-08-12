Rachel Ward Stuns In Belted White Blazer & Matching Bike Shorts

On Wednesday, August 12, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 610,000 Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 28-year-old posed outside in front of a beige wall and green foliage. According to the post’s geotag the pictures were taken at the Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo located in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

For the casual photoshoot, Rachel opted to wear a white top underneath a belted puff-sleeved blazer. She also sported matching bike shorts with thigh slits that accentuated her lean legs. She accessorized the sophisticated look with a bright blue bag, silver hoop earrings, and her sparkling wedding ring set. Rachel also pulled back her honey-colored hair in a low bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the first image, she jutted out her hips and leaned against the wall. She raised one of her hands to eye level, as she held on to her purse. Rachel tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by standing with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She turned her neck to look off into the distance with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, Rachel noted that her ensemble was from the clothing company Misspap. She also let her followers know that the brand was currently having a sale.

The post seemed to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Pretty,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“Just unreal,” remarked another admirer.

“Beautiful babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated fans by responding to some of the comments.

The Manchester native often uploads Instagram posts that show her modeling stylish ensembles from various brands. For instance, she recently shared photos, in which she rocked a long-sleeved cropped denim top with zipper detailing and a pair of button-front flared jeans. Both garments were manufactured by the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 5,000 times since it was uploaded.