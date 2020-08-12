Brit Manuela Rocks Nude Biker Shorts While Going Braless Under White Tank Top In Scorching New Photos

Brit Manuela flaunted her killer curves in a sexy workout set that left little to the imagination. The multi-photo update was shared on her Instagram feed on Wednesday afternoon, and it turned the heads of her 980,000-plus fans.

The first image in the series captured Brit posed outside where she stood at the bottom of a concrete staircase that was attached to an apartment building. A few trees near the building added a pop of color to the photo. It looked like a warm day, and the model certainly dressed for the weather. Brit sizzled in a sexy set from Adanola. In the caption of the post, she confessed that she could “live” in her clothes.

The model placed one arm near her side and used the opposite hand to tug at the band of her pants. On her upper half, she sported a tight white tank top that was sleeveless and showed off her toned arms. The shirt was cropped near her ribs, and it treated her audience to a great view of her chiseled abs. To up the ante even further, Brit went braless under her top, making for an NSFW display that proved hard to ignore.

Brit’s bottoms were just as sexy as she opted for a pair of tight biker shorts that possessed a nude hue. The shorts’ thick waistband was worn over her navel, and it helped accentuate her ripped abs and tiny midsection. The body of the piece clung tightly to her thighs and flaunted a portion of her bronze legs.

She pulled her long, dark locks back in a high bun and secured it with a pink scrunchie. A dainty gold necklace on her collar was added to complete the sizzling ensemble.

In the second photo in the series, Brit tilted her head back and wore a smile on her face. The model placed both hands behind her head and showed off her fit abs. The remaining two photos in the set showed the social media star in the same, skimpy attire, but her poses were slightly altered.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with the praise that it deserves. More than 23,000 fans have double-tapped the update and 500-plus left comments.

“This outfit is the cutest brit,” one follower raved with the addition of a few heart-eyed emoji.

“Looking great goddess @britmanuela, hope you’ve a fascinating wednesday and STAY SAFE & HEALTHY,” another Instagrammer chimed in.

“Best way to start a day by looking at you,” a third social media user wrote.