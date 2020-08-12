Arianny Celeste Flaunts Baby Bump In Tight Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Being pregnant has not stopped UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste from looking stylish. In fact, her Instagram page is filled with snapshots that feature her rocking all kinds of outfits while showing off her baby bump. On Wednesday, she continued this trend when she shared a post that saw her looking smoking hot in a skintight mini dress and a pair of thigh-high boots.

Arianny’s dress was made from a black stretchy fabric and featured long sleeves, a turtleneck and a hemline that hit the middle of her thigh. Her boots were also black, and they had chunky high heels. She completed the chic outfit a stylish black pageboy hat with a fishnet veil that covered her eyes. She went with a glam makeup look and wore her hair pulled back in a low ponytail with tendrils framing her face. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails.

The post consisted of two snaps that were similar in that they captured her from a side view while she tilted her head and gazed at the camera wiht a serious expression on her face. The first picture captured all of Arianny’s body, showcasing her legs. The second image was cropped at her knees. She posed against a blank grey wall — a feature that accentuated her figure in the dark dress.

The 34-year-old ring girl placed one hand on her hip and her other hand under her belly. The pose showed off her bump while also highlighting her booty in the process. She stood with one knee bent, showing off her shapely legs.

In the caption, Arianny noted that she was seven months pregnant in the snap, while also joking that she felt like a penguin at times. She also included several tags that included #healthyandpregnant and #preggo.

Dozens of Arianny’s fans took a moment to compliment how gorgeous she looked.

“A pretty penguin at that!! congratulations,” one comment read.

“Still nice outfit Arianny and you look stunning,” a second follower wrote.

“a HOTTIE PENGUIN THO hope you’re having an amazing and Happy Wednesday my beautiful and gorgeous,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“Stunning outfit Arianny, look amazing,” commented a fourth admirer.

Arianny has shared her pregnancy journey with her followers, and she has modeled everything from bathing suits to workout attire while doing so. Last month, she shared an update that saw her glowing as she posed in a golden robe.

She has revealed that she is is expecting a baby boy and is due toward the end of September.