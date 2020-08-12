Joe Biden ‘Set It Up’ So Kamala Harris Could Be President, MSNBC Pundit Says

In the wake of Joe Biden selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 election, progressive pundit Zerlina Maxwell speculated on MSNBC on Wednesday that the former vice president has paved the way for the 55-year-old politician to taken the presidency, Breitbart reported.

“What Joe Biden did today, is not only make history by selecting Kamala Harris to be his running mate, but he also set it up that the first woman president could be a Black woman and that is something that I am just frankly in awe of at this moment,” she said.

According to Maxwell, Biden selected Harris because she has shown herself to be capable of taking on the duties of the leader of the United States.

Maxwell is not the only one to speculate about a possible Harris presidency. As reported by CNN, network analyst Chris Cillizza also speculated about the possibility of Biden stepping down from his position to allow the former California prosecutor to lead. The analyst claimed that Harris’ resume shows she is ready to “step in” in the case that Biden decides to “step aside.”

In an op-ed for Ottawa Citizen, Andrew Cohen argued that Harris will become the first female U.S. leader. He pointed to her wealth of governmental experience and claimed it would be a benefit in helping Biden create an “ambitious social and economic agenda.”

Al Drago / Getty Images

Although Cohen acknowledged Harris’ failed presidential bid, he pointed to the purported positive aspect of her failure — that she has already faced intense media scrutiny. According to the Canadian journalist, it’s only a matter of time before the female politician is leading America.

“On Tuesday, Joe Biden made Kamala Harris his vice-president. He also made her something unprecedented: the first woman who will become president of the United States.”

Harris’ record has also drawn scrutiny. As The Inquisitr reported, the politician’s time as San Francisco’s district attorney has been criticized after accusations that she ignored claims of clergy abuse victims. In particular, Joey Piscitelli, who says he was molested by a priest at a local Catholic cathedral ministry, said the attorney ignored his pleas for representation. This pattern of behavior allegedly also bled over into her subsequent time as California’s attorney general.

Nevertheless, Harris’ government experience is a focal point of her credentials for U.S. leader. As noted by Cillizza, she has also become an advocate for police reform after the death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.