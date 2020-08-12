Lauren Dascslo Rocks High-Slit Navy Dress With Nothing Underneath In Sultry Instagram Post

Lauren Dascalo hit her fans with yet another set of sultry vacation photos in a new Instagram post on Wednesday. In the shots, the babe rocked a navy maxi dress with nothing underneath as prepared for a night out. Her look did very little to cover her curvy body and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Lauren standing on wooden flooring in front of what looked to be a concrete wall in Cancún, Mexico, according to the post’s geotag. Palm grass could be seen hanging above the model, and a rattan decoration was visible in the background. A bright light shone down on Lauren from somewhere off-camera and caused her tan skin to radiantly glow.

Lauren’s dress featured a high halter neck with a wide open back. The dress was made of a silky material that was slightly sheer. The loose-fitting fabric draped over the front of the stunner’s chest and completely exposed her sideboob, revealing that she skipped a bra.

The middle of the one-piece clung to Lauren’s curves at the small of her back. Her flat, toned tummy was slightly on display as slits on both sides of the dress came up high above her waist. The babe’s long, lean legs and pert derriere were completely on show.

Lauren finished the ensemble with a pair of tan, black and white slides, as well as a red and gold-chained shoulder bag. She also wore a gold bracelet, a chain necklace, and small hoop earrings. The fitness guru styled her hair down in beachy waves.

Lauren angled her body slightly in the first image and pointed her toes out in a way that elongated her pins and flexed her thigh muscles. She popped out her chest and ran a hand through her hair as she stared at the camera.

The second photo was taken from a bit farther away as Lauren arched her back and lifted both her arms to her head. Again, she turned and flashed a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 4,700 likes and nearly 150 comments as fans showered the model with compliments.

“You look beautiful girl love the photos,” one fan said.

“O love that dress you look so pretty in it,” another user added with several heart-eye emoji.

“You’re the best, looking fabulous,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren’s getaway with fellow model and friend Alexis Clark has been a highlight on her Instagram account for the past few days. In another share, she went completely topless with nude bikini bottoms at the beach, which her followers loved.