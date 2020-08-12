Alexis Skyy Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Bikini

Television personality Alexis Skyy sent hearts racing on social media after she shared a revealing new image of herself on Wednesday, August 12. The beauty took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 4.2 million followers, and it instantly gained traction.

The 26-year-old internet sensation, who is most famously known for starring in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, seemingly photographed herself while indoors. Alexis took center stage in the frame as she towered directly over her camera. She posed with her hips slightly popped out. She also pouted and directed her gaze straight towards the lens, emitting a sultry vibe.

Alexis’ long black hair was styled straight and cascaded down to her lower back.

Still, Alexis’ famous and curvy figure stood out most in the image, as she showed off her killer curves in a revealing bathing suit.

The model sported a colorful bikini that featured hues of blue and green and two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment did not leave much to the imagination as its tiny triangular cups exposed an ample amount cleavage and underboob.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also did not offer much coverage as they were seemingly cut in a classic Brazilian-style thong. The briefs particularly helped to showcase her curvy hips, and bodacious backside. The bottoms also featured high-waisted side straps, which were tied into playful bows, that drew attention to her slim core.

She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses, a beige wide-brimmed hat, and a thick bracelet.

In the caption, the beauty revealed that her bikini was designed by Elise X Elisia, an online-based swimwear company.

The smoking-hot update was instantly received with support and approval from her followers, amassing more than 60,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 700 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“The baddest in the game,” one user wrote.

“Wow you are perfection,” added a second fan, following the compliment with a string of fire emoji.

“You got one of the best bodies in the industry,” a third follower proclaimed.

“You have been cutting IG up sis, and I’m here for it,” chimed in a fourth individual.

Alexis has shared a number of jaw-dropping images to social media, especially these past few weeks. On July 29, she sent her fans into a frenzy when she rocked a plunging crop top and very tight pants, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 71,000 likes.