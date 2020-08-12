Danielle Knudson Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Nude Bikini

Canadian model Danielle Knudson tantalized her Instagram followers with a triple update on Wednesday, showing off her insane body in a triangle string bikini that perfectly displayed her killer curves. The 31-year-old rocked a ruched two-piece in a subtle nude color that complemented her fair skin tone and blond tresses. The swimsuit comprised of a teeny halterneck top and even skimpier bottoms, both of which sported braided straps in a gray-white metallic shade that added a bit of sparkle to the number.

The bottoms were extremely high-cut, sporting a small front that only covered what was necessary. The look exposed much of her chiseled lower body, flaunting her slender hips and thighs. The item was complete with double side straps that sat low on her hips, showcasing her flat tummy and trim waist. However, the pièce de résistance of the ensemble was the cleavage-baring top, which boasted tiny cups that were spaced wide apart and were strung on two separate straps crisscrossing just below her chest line.

Danielle accessorized with a chic manicure, matching her nail polish to her swimwear. The sizzling blonde showed off her killer figure while posing with her hip cocked and one hand on her waist. She had her back to a wall and was standing with her legs crossed. Her other hand was raised to her cheek as she seemingly played with her hair. Her golden locks were swept to the side, tumbling over her shoulder.

The first photo shared with fans saw her staring at the camera with an intense gaze and a coy smile. Danielle posed much in the same way for the following two shots, with the exception that, this time around, she slightly tilted her head back. In the second pic, she fixed the lens with a flirty expression, which blossomed into a beaming smile in the third and final snap. The photos captured her from the mid-thigh up, keeping the focus on her tight abs and fierce physique.

The bikini was from popular brand, Revolve, which Danielle credited with a double tag in her post. In her caption, the model asked fans to choose their favorite pic among the three, a task that proved difficult for many of her admirers.

“You are too much in all 3 pictures,” one person commented on her post.

“@danielleknudson1 What about option 4: All of the Above,” quipped another Instagrammer.

Some managed to heed their request, motivating their choice in their replies.

“This is easy #3 a laugh and a smile. Devastating Canadian combination. Keep On Shining like only You can Senorita,” penned a third follower.

Others were content with simply showering Danielle with effusive praise.

“Stupendous! Exquisite! Treasure!” gushed a fourth fan, who added four blue-heart emoji.

In the span of three hours, the photos garnered more than 6,620 likes and a little shy of 250 comments, proving to be one of her more popular posts.