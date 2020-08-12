Nicky Gile Stuns In A Cut-Out Bikini In Flirty Instagram Video

Nicky Gile gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she posted a new tantalizing update. The 26-year-old model looked stunning as ever in a teeny tiny bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredibly toned body.

In the update, Nicky sported a teal two-piece swimsuit. The sport-style top hardly contained her ample chest. It featured a deep scoop neckline that showcased a nice view of her décolletage, and the tight fit of the garment pushed her breasts up — exposing more cleavage. The cut-out along the base displayed a glimpse of her underboob, which made many viewers happy.

She sported a minuscule thong that left little to the imagination. It boasted a pretty low-cut waistline, which highlighted her flat stomach. Itty bitty straps clung to her waist and tied on the sides of her hips.

In the video, Nicky was seen walking on the fine, white sand with her back to the camera. The view exposed her perky booty and toned backside. She then turned around to face the videographer. She tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms as she walked backward, smiling at the camera. Her golden tresses were windswept as she did sultry poses.

It was a hot, sunny day, and her skin glowed under the bright sunshine. The coastline and the mountains comprised her background.

Nicky had her blond locks styled in sleek, straight strands. In the short clip, the stunner tossed all of her hair to one side of her shoulder. She sported minimal accessories, including a ring and string bracelets in red and white.

In the caption, the internet personality wrote something about her experience. She shared that it was a throwback of the first shoot she did with Film Mob.

Nicky’s avid followers went wild for the new addition to her feed. In less than a day, the latest share has accrued more than 16,100 likes and 280-plus comments. Many of her online supporters dived into the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her impressive physique. Countless others also mentioned her beautiful facial features.

“I was so happy when you turned around, and I got to see that beautiful smile of yours. You really are a goddess,” one of her fans commented.

“So beautiful and perfect. You are glowing,” another admirer wrote, adding various emoji at the end of the comment.

“Is this what heaven looks like?! I am thankful for having seen this today. Thanks for sharing,” gushed a third social media user.

“I hate to see you go, but I love the view when you walked away,” a fourth follower added.