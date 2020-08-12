Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly House-Hunting Together In Calabasas, Hidden Hills

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly looking to take their rekindled romance to a new level by purchasing a home together, according to Us Weekly. An inside source told the publication that the couple are hoping to settle down in Calabasas or Hidden Hills, California.

“Khloe and Tristan want to buy a house together,” the source said. “Tristan wants to prove to Khloé that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”

The Good American founder has reportedly started making moves on selling her current home in The Oaks gated community of Calabasas. The $18,950,000 estate, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, was the first home Khloe purchased following her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2013.

A conflicting report from Daily Mail this week claimed that another source said Khloe is house-hunting on her own. However, it is possible that Tristan may join Khloe in her new living situation. The two have already been living under one roof during the COVID-19 lockdown as they co-parent their daughter, True Thompson, 2.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player already listed his own Encino, California home late last month for $8.5 million with Tomer Fridman of Compass. This is the same realtor responsible for selling Khloe’s home.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan have confirmed their reconciliation or their alleged decision to buy a home. Sources shared in early August that the two were back together and that things were going well between them.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” one insider told Us Weekly.

The source added that Khloe is being “cautiously optimistic” about the relationship, so she would like to take things slowly. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would reportedly love to give True a younger sibling in the future. She has also revealed that she’s proud of the growth and change she has seen in True’s father.

Months after their split back in 2019, Khloe and Tristan became dedicated to civilly co-parenting True. When the health crisis hit this past March, the basketball star reportedly began spending much more time with his ex and daughter, which greatly improved their family dynamic. They are now reportedly giving their relationship another shot so that True can have both parents around as much as possible.