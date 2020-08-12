Haley Kalil Shares Collage Of Herself In Swimsuit Vs. Graduation Gown To Prove Women Can Be Sexy And Smart

Haley Kalil took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 12, to share a collage that showed her both in a cap and gown during her collage graduation and in a skimpy swimsuit during one of her shoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in an attempt to show she can be sexy, smart and accomplished, all at the same time.

The photo on the left showed Kalil in her academic dress. The photo on the right showed her rocking a white one-piece swimsuit that featured a G-string, which attached to another set of strings that made up the back. Kalil posed with her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center.

Kalil pared the pictures with a lengthy caption in which she invited her followers to share how they’ve embraced their outer appearances while being accomplished in other fields as well. She shared her own experience, noting she graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Honor’s College with a perfect GPA. She completed a double major in biomedical sciences and psychology with a minor in chemistry, she added. She went on to work on a lab doing immunological studies before launching her modeling career.

The collage proved to be an immediate hit, garnering more than 5,000 likes and over 175 comments in under a half hour of being published. Kalil’s fans used the occasion to engage with her post and to share their own experiences with doing things that might seem contradictory or unexpected or them.

“Smart and educated does not equal a nerd. Just like bikini and sexy does not equal a dumb H. We humans are far more complex than that. Good post though,” one user wrote.

“Model, Engineer by degree and career, professional Dancer and Formerly ranked tennis player over here! Love this @haleyybaylee – so relatable and I needed to hear this!!!” replied another one.

“YES!! This is amazing. Let’s break the stigma of what it means to be a woman. Women can be sexy, beautiful & intelligent all in one! There is no need for either or,” a third fan chimed in.

“Yaaaasss I knew I loved you!! Hot nerd girls unite!” added a fourth admirer.

Kalil has recently been sharing several snippets from her 2020 Sports Illustrated spread as the magazine hit newsstands last month. In one such post, she shared a video of herself striking sultry poses in a pastel yellow one-piece bathing suit, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She was at the entrance of a cave located at the Baths in the British Virgin Islands. She told her fans that this place needs to be on everyone’s bucket list of places to see.