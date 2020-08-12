Diana Maux Shows Off Incredible Physique In Crop Top & Short Shorts In Arm & Core Exercise Videos

Diana Maux put her flawless physique on display in her latest Instagram offering. Clad in skimpy athleisure wear, she showed off her insane abs, toned upper body, and muscular legs. The clips were an instant hit with her nearly 600,000-strong fan base who immediately inundated her with likes and comments.

The fitness maven recently updated her social media pages by posting five exercise clips that focused on strengthening the core and arms. She encouraged her fans to move and told them that they did not need a gym membership to do this. Even though she initially used a dumbbell with her first exercise, she told them that it was not a necessity to use any equipment at all.

The Instagram model looked fierce in an apricot sports bra that could double as a crop top. The top hugged her voluptuous cleavage while the color complemented her bronzed décolletage. She put her ripped abs and minuscule waist on display and flaunted her hourglass figure.

The influencer paired the top with short blue shorts that showed off her incredible legs. The pants hugged her curves and cinched in her already tiny waist.

Diana worked out in a white living room with navy furniture. She opened the blinds of a large window to allow plenty of light into the room. She started off by holding the dumbbell between her hands and then rotated her body down, around, and up in a full circle. In her caption, she mentioned how many reps to do. She encouraged her followers to do 15 circle rotations to each side.

The certified trainer followed with a handstand against the wall. She alternated bending each knee down as she simultaneously worked her core.

Next, Diana did an advanced triceps dip by resting her arms on an ottoman behind her. She put both feet on a table and then carefully lowered her body down by using her triceps.

The social media star’s fourth exercise was very similar to the second move. She balanced herself in a handstand position and bent each knee before extending her leg in a kicking movement.

The fitness model was still in a handstand for her final exercise. Diana slid her thigh outward from its starting position and moved it back to the center. She repeated the move with the other leg.

The videos sparked a frenzy among her fans who showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Some new exercises to try, thank you beautiful,” one grateful fan enthused.

Another Instagrammer paid Diana an extravagant comment.

“I love your energy and the excitement for the day!” they raved.

A third devotee was puzzled by Diana’s beauty and asked her a question.

“How can you be so sexy by exercising?” they wanted to know.

This particular offering has already accumulated more than 2,000 likes in the very short time since it went live.