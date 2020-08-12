Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Vibrant Monokini

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media after she shared a sexy new photo of herself on Wednesday, August 12. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2 million followers, and it quickly demanded the attention of thousands of fans.

The 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors in front of a large plant. Yaslen took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, striking a sultry pose. She pouted for the camera, propped her hips out, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Yaslen’s highlighted blond hair was parted to the right and looked to be styled straight as it fell around her shoulders.

Her killer curves stole the show, though, as she showed off her famous figure in a revealing one-piece bathing suit.

Her swimsuit was a vibrant orange color with white detailing. It featured a lace-up front and two strings that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its triangular cups exposed a great deal of her cleavage and a bit of sideboob. The monokini also displayed her slim core, as it featured two large cutouts.

The suit’s bottoms also did not conceal much of her figure as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that particularly displayed her curvy hips and pert derriere. The brief’s side-straps, which featured ties, drew further attention to her tiny midriff.

She finished the look off with drop necklace.

In the caption, Yaslen asked that individuals stare her “in the eyes.” She also revealed that her swimsuit was designed by Ocean Babe Swimwear.

The smoking-hot image was met with a large amount of approval and support, accumulating more than 6,000 likes in just the first 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 100 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and monokini.

“Gorgeous babe,” one social media user commented, following the sentiment with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Love this, you are gorgeous,” a third individual proclaimed.

“You are so perfect,” a fourth follower asserted.

Yaslen has taken to social media to share more than one daring post with fans, especially this past week. Just yesterday, she sent fans into a frenzy with a new image of herself in a neon-green bikini that displayed her killer physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 43,000 likes, so far.