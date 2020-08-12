Alana Campos Showcases Her Perfect Figure In A Thong Bikini While Posing On A Swing

Alana Campos sizzled in a new hot update shared with her 583,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, August 12. The Brazilian model and former Playboy Playmate took to the photo-sharing app to upload a photo of herself clad in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed a gorgeous day on the beach.

The snapshot captured Campos standing on a rope swing attached to a wooden structure. She was surrounded by chic lounge chairs, wooden tables and couches laid out in the bright-white sand. The place was lined with palm trees while the ocean filled the background. According to the geotag, Campos was enjoying the paradisiacal scenery of Tulum, Mexico.

Campos had her back turned to the photographer, drawing attention to her toned derriere and shapely legs. She held onto the ropes while looking to the left, fixing her gaze at a point in the distance.

Campos wore a dark brown two-piece bathing suit that flattered her deeply tan complexion. The top was not fully visible but it appeared to consist of a classic triangle design. It had thin straps that tied into bows behind her neck and around her back. Her bottoms featured a thong back that exposed her pert booty. The U-shaped waistband sat high on her sides, baring her hips and accentuating her hourglass figure. This style of swimsuit enhanced Campos’s small waist while contrasting them with her shapely lower body.

Her dark brown hair was loose and styled in loose curls that fell around onto shoulders and upper back.

Campos noted in the caption that she was “just hanging” and included a long string of travel-related hashtags. The photo has garnered more than 1,100 comments and upwards of 70 comments within just a couple of hours of going live. Her fans and admirers took to the comments section to share their reaction to the picture and to rave about her killer beauty.

“Dang girl! You’re [fire],” one user raved, using two emoji in place of the word.

“Amazing place. Enjoy this paradise. Fabulous,” replied another user.

“And looking amazing doing it,” a third one chimed in.

“Great post [hands raised emoji] keep sharing,” urged a fourth admirer.

Campos seems to live in a swimsuit, if her Instagram photos are to be trusted. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared another suit post that showed her in a red-hot two-piece that did her curves nothing but favors. She was in a swimming pool, resting her elbows on the edge. She turned her head to the right to face the photographer striking a seductive facial expression. Her bikini top featured small triangles and spaghetti straps.