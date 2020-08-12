Kanye West Reportedly Met With Jared Kushner Last Week Amid Rumors He Is Running Spoiler Campaign

Kanye West and Jared Kushner reportedly met up last week as accusations that the rapper is running a spoiler campaign that could derail Joe Biden’s chances of winning the oval office have heated up.

As The New York Times reports, West met up with Kushner in Colorado where he had been camping with his family. After the trip, West flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter.

The news outlet reached out to West for a statement about the meeting, after which West sent out a tweet offering to do a live interview with the news outlet.

“I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Times about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics,” he tweeted.

After doing a follow-up interview, West declined to speak further about his reported with Kushner. Instead, he spoke about abortion rates among Black women and repeated his assertion that he didn’t feel the need to support Democrats.

While Kushner and West have reportedly become friends in recent years after the Yeezy mogul paid a visit to the White House, the encounter comes at a time when West is under scrutiny for “walking” what appears to be a spoiler campaign that could spell trouble for Biden.

West has expressed support for Trump repeatedly in the past, saying that the two share the same energy. However, after announcing that he was running for president in 2020, West suggested that he no longer supported Trump.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

A bombshell report from the Times later suggested that at least four people who had worked for Republican campaigns were working with West to help him reach the Oval Office. When asked if he was running a campaign with the goal of pulling Black voters from Biden, he refused to deny the idea, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Because he announced his bid for the office late in the game, West missed the opportunity to get on several key ballots. This means that it is unlikely that he can win in November, which has prompted the idea that he isn’t hoping to win, but to help Trump get a second term.

When asked if he was comfortable with the idea that his run was a spoiler, he replied with: “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

West also says he met with Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, indicating that he is in close contact with several people inside the current administration.