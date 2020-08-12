Valeria Orsini Shows Off Amazing Curves In Skimpy Top And Tight Skirt

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini sent fans into a frenzy on social media when she shared a sizzling new photo of herself on Wednesday, August 12. She posted the content for her 4.3 million followers on Instagram and it instantly caught the attention of thousands after going live.

The 30-year-old, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent, was photographed seemingly outdoors, in front of a large glass building. Valeria took center stage in the snapshot as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing with one hand up to her hair, and her hips propped out. She also emitted a happy and carefree vibe as she smiled widely and stared away from the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted brunette-blond hair was parted to the left and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, the model’s famous and killer curves easily stood out most to fans, as she flaunted them in a revealing and fashionable ensemble.

Valeria’s opted for an orange top that was sleeveless and featured a turtle-neck design. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was very formfitting on the model, highlighting her busty assets. She also showed off her slim core as the number was designed with a crop cut.

She teamed the top with a matching orange skirt that also did not conceal much of her figure as it showcased her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. The piece also helped flaunt her toned legs and thighs as it was quite short.

She finished the look off with a pair of orange high-heels, sunglasses, and an orange purse.

Valeria revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Miami’s Design District.

In the caption, she tagged Lotus Couture, a brand based in Miami that designed her outfit.

The bold post was met with a lot of support and approval from fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Hundreds of followers also took to the comments section to compliment Valeria on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“You are shining,” one user commented.

“Love that dress on you. Really pretty Valeria,” another added.

“Stunning as always,” a third individual asserted, following their praise with a shooting-star emoji.

“Sunshine,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Valeria has shared a number of sexy posts to her social media accounts lately. On August 2, she stunned her fans once more when she rocked a revealing pink bathing suit that showed off her physique, per The Inquisitr. That snap has garnered more than 11,000 likes.