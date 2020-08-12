‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Clare Crawley Spotted At La Quinta Resort In Midst Of Rumors She’s Done Filming

There are a lot of uncertainties swirling around about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Spoilers have suggested that Clare Crawley has already found love and quit filming. However, a new report reveals that she is still at the exclusive La Quinta Resort in California where everybody’s been sequestered.

Spoiler king Reality Steve recently broke down all of The Bachelorette tidbits that he has gathered. He said he is certain that Clare and contestant Dale Moss are together, but he is not sure if they are engaged.

He noted that she is done filming and Tayshia Adams has taken over as The Bachelorette. The word is that viewers will get to see all of this chaos when ABC airs the season this fall.

Clare has not returned regularly to social media yet, nor has ABC really confirmed any of this. However, ET Online said they snagged the first photos of The Bachelorette star that have emerged since all of these wild rumors started flying.

The outlet detailed that the photographs they obtained showed that Clare was still at La Quinta. She was spotted with her dog Honey, walking around with a man and a woman. It’s unclear who the other people with Clare are, as all three were wearing facemasks.

This revelation syncs with what Reality Steve said earlier this week. His The Bachelorette teasers detailed that he felt certain that Clare was still at the La Quinta Resort. He also suggested that she would surely be kept there until filming wrapped in full. Now, it seems his intel has been confirmed.

Anna Webber / Getty Images

It seems that these photos of Clare were snapped from a distance on Tuesday afternoon. ET Online noted that they were not sure if The Bachelorette star had remained at the exclusive vacation spot all this time, or if she had left and now returned.

Reality Steve said he’s fairly certain that she’s stayed there without interruption and will remain until The Bachelorette cameras are fully done rolling.

Interestingly, Clare is not with her supposed chosen guy Dale in these photos. It seems he was spotted in South Dakota where he grew up earlier this week, but he has not returned to social media yet either.

The snapshots of Clare from Tuesday show her wearing a black tank top and denim shorts. She was walking around the grounds of the resort outdoors, along with these two mystery cohorts. They may well have been producers or other The Bachelorette production staff, and the shots were taken from too far away to get a very good look.

If the earlier spoilers about Clare tapping out and Tayshia taking over are true, it seems that she’s just laying low and enjoying some downtime for now. The Bachelorette fans will be quite anxious to find out exactly what’s happened with all of this, and answers should be coming soon.