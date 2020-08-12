Cindy Prado Goes Braless Under Flirty Crop Top While Sporting Tight Miniskirt

Model Cindy Prado knows how to pull off a chic and sexy look in everything ranging from shorts to feminine dresses. In her latest Instagram update, the beauty stepped out in style as she went braless under a flirty crop top, which she paired with a miniskirt.

Cindy’s outfit was black. The top featured a single strap at the top, which was tied into a loopy bow. The bottom of the top was open, revealing a good deal of her bare chest. The sleeves were long, and the hem of the shirt hit her rib cage, flashing her flat abs. The miniskirt hugged her hips and thighs.

For accessories, Cindy opted for gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces, one of which had a pendant that hung just above her cleavage. She wore her hair parted in the middle and down over her shoulders in waves. She completed her look with a small black handbag and pair of black sandals, which had straps that wrapped around her ankles.

Cindy’s post consisted of four snaps that captured her outside in front of what appeared to be a business with glass doors. One of the pictures saw her standing near a patch of grass.

The first image captured all of Cindy’s body as she walked out of the doors of the building. She wore a serious expression on her face as she flaunted her figure. Sporting a pair of sunglasses, she rocked the outfit.

Cindy touched her hair in the second picture, which showed her from a closer angle. Sunlight hit her tresses, giving them a golden glow. The model looked at the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she stood with one hip to the side. The pose showed off her hourglass shape.

The third and fourth photos were similar in that they showed Cindy back in front of the building. They captured her from a side angle. One gave her fans a nice look at the curve of her booty and her flat tummy. The remaining snapshot captured her from a slight angle, flashing a peek of her bare chest and abs as she ran her hand through her hair.

Cindy made a joke in the caption as well as tagging the maker of the set.

Her fans seemed impressed with the outfit, and left plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“You are so hot and sexy,” one Instagram user commented.

“Fabulously beautiful,” a second follower wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love u sweetheart, U R the sexiest Babe in the universe,” a fourth comment read.