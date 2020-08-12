‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Praises Kamala Harris For Reaching Out To Her When She Was ‘Almost Killed’

Pauley Perrette revealed that Kamala Harris was 'almost in tears' when she spoke to her.

Pauley Perrette was among the many celebrities who took to Twitter to celebrate after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Kamala Harris would be his running mate. The former NCIS star also had a personal story to share about the senator from California.

Perrette revealed that she has known the potential future vice president of the United States for over a decade, and she considers her a “beloved friend” who she is “proud” to know. The actress praised her pal’s intelligence, and she also described her as “kind and funny.” Her tweet included a photo of the two women posing together at an event. Perrette also shared an image of the senator’s memoir, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey. She encouraged her followers to read the book, which she described as “great.”

“Can’t wait for you to get to know her like I do!” she added.

In a follow-up tweet, Perrette revealed that Harris was actually the first person who called to check up on her when she was assaulted by a stranger on the street nearly five years ago. She also recounted how the former California attorney general got emotional while speaking to her.

“When attacked, almost killed by an INSANE METHED OUT homeless guy in Nov 2015, my bro @KevinFrazier zoomed to my house, picked me up, drove me to safety from paparazzi,” Perrette wrote. “And the 1st person to call me? @KamalaHarris She called, almost in tears worried.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Perrette shared a detailed description of the traumatizing attack on Twitter shortly after it occurred. She revealed that her attacker grabbed her and repeatedly punched her in the nose and forehead while threatening to kill her. Luckily, he eventually let her go, and she collapsed on the sidewalk. She was able to draw a sketch of the man who assaulted her, and he was apprehended by police.

Many of the actress’ followers had positive responses to her story about her friend’s concern about her after the terrifying ordeal.

“That says a lot about @Kamala Harris! I’m learning a lot about her. She has done some amazing things,” one person wrote.

“Love you and love Kamala. Hope that our country will be able to start healing soon,” another remarked.

However, others still weren’t sold on the senator.

“I am glad that she was a good friend to you I really am, and I am terribly sorry that you went threw that. No one should have to. That being said I still think she is an awful choice,” a third comment read.

Perrette is fairly active on Twitter, and social media is one of the few ways fans can see the star these days. She’s best-known for her role as Abby Sciuto on the CBS crime drama NCIS. She surprised viewers when she left the show in 2018 after playing the forensic scientist for 15 years. She later appeared on the series Broke, which was cancelled after one season earlier this year.