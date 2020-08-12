Vivi Castrillon Teases An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Racy New Photo

Vivi Castrillon wowed fans by sharing another sizzling snap on Instagram that saw her in a racy outfit. The photo was shared to her page on August 11, and it added even more spice to her already sizzling feed.

The photo captured the model sprawled out in bed. In her caption, she shared with fans that she loves Orlando, Florida. The model posed on the top of a bright white duvet cover that boasted a textured fabric. There was a khaki-colored couch behind her and a phone that sat on the nightstand beside the bed. The shot was taken at a downward-facing angle and showcased Vivi’s incredible curves.

She opted for a white dress that was constructed of a delicate lace fabric that popped perfectly against her tanned skin. A tag in the post indicated that her sexy choice of attire was from her own company, Vc Dreams Lingerie. Vivi wore one of the straps over her trim shoulders, and the other fell near her bicep. The perimeter of the garment had scalloped fabric, and its low-cut design teased a generous glimpse of her ample bust. Vivi placed one arm in front of her chest and showed off her red manicured nails.

The bottom of her ensemble was just as hot, and its short length allowed Vivi’s toned thighs to be seen. She bent her right leg at her knee and tucked her feet on the bed behind her.

Only a small piece of Vivi’s highlighted tresses were able to be seen, and she wore her hair slicked back so it was out of her face. Vivi opted to keep her look simple, and she added a small ring to her finger, which provided her racy look with just the right amount of bling. The angle of the image also showed off her full lashes and defined brows.

In the caption of the post, she told her followers that she had a spectacular weekend, but she was very tired from working. The post has already earned over 16,000 likes and 250-plus comments from her audience. Most social media users complimented Vivi’s bombshell curves while a few more reminded her to rest following her busy weekend.

“Absolutely breathtaking hot and sexy gorgeous bodies of them gorgeous,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Awesome view of a gorgeous woman,” a second fan chimed in.

“In this condition if I am with you it’s amazing princess,” a third Instagrammer added alongside a series of flames.