Ellie O’Donnell Slays In A Teeny White Bikini Top & Skimpy Daisy Dukes

Ellie looked bronzed and beautiful in the brand new snap.

Stunning model Ellie O’Donnell looked like a total smokeshow in her most recent Instagram share on Wednesday morning. She flashed her curves while telling her fans in the caption of the post that she fell in love with the city of Marbella, Spain, and now she wants to move there.

In the sexy shot, Ellie slayed in a teeny white bikini top with thin spaghetti straps that fastened behind her neck and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they emphasized her long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and toned abs.

She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a dainty chain and pendant, and rings on her fingers. She added some dark sunglasses and a chunky watch on her wrist as she carried a white handbag around her arm.

Ellie stood with one leg in front of the other as she rested both of her arms at her sides. She arched her back slightly as she posed in a shady area. In the background, some tall trees, a bright blue sky, and green foliage could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side and styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that cascaded down her back.

Ellie’s over 1.1 million followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 23,000 times within the first five hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 160 remarks on the pic during that time.

“I love this outfit on you,” one follower declared.

“Most gorgeous girl,” another gushed.

“You look so pretty, a third comment read.

“You look incredible,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flashing her fit figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie recently delighted her followers when she went scantily clad to show off her curves in a white bikini while soaking up some sun while lounging outdoors. That upload also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 23,000 likes and over 230 comments.