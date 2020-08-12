Rachel Bush Slays In Booty Shorts While Flaunting Her ‘No Makeup Glow’

Rachel Bush stunned thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 11, when she uploaded a racy new post that saw her clad in tiny shorts that bared her spectacular derriere.

The photo showed the Maxim model sitting on the floor with her back turned to the viewer. The camera captured her from a three-quarter angle, focusing in on her lower body. Bush turned her head as she shot a half smile from over her shoulder. She arched her brows and softened her eyes for a playful facial expression. Bush leaned back slightly while arching her back in a way that made her booty pop. She placed one hand behind her for support and outstretched the other in front of her.

Bush had on a pair of booty shorts that sat high on her low back. The sides were pulled up high onto her hips, baring her toned glutes. The white bottoms had a word written on the back in maroon and baby pink. On her torso, Bush wore a tube crop top, which was also white, and had a series of orange, blue and purple butterflies across the bodice. The top was just wide enough to wrap around her breasts, exposing her abs and itty-bitty waist.

Bush wore her brunette tresses partially pulled back in a casual bun. The bottom half part was loose and styled in natural strands that fell toward the floor behind her.

In the caption, Bush pointed out that she had opted to forego any makeup to shoot the photo.

The photo has attracted more than 33,500 likes and over 280 comments in under a day. Her fans flocked to the comments section to note that she needs no enhancements at all to shine as her natural beauty takes care of business.

“PERFECTION!! Definition of perfection, when you look just as gorgeous without makeup,” one of her fans raved.

“So naturally beautiful!!! A goddess!!! Pure perfection!!!,” replied another fan.

“What do your shorts say, can’t read them, been trying,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Like to see that no make up glow more often!!!” added a fourth user.

Bush has a killer figure as she knows, which is evident in her Instagram posts. Recently, she shared a video in which she sported a pink string bikini that put her chiseled bod front and center, as The Inquisitr has noted. The clip showed her in front of a mirror as she moved slightly. Her top had tiny triangles that bared quite a bit of underboob. She wore the bottoms lowered down a bit to expose her obliques and derriere.