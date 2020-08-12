Donald Trump May Have Just A 29 Percent Chance At Winning, According To ‘FiveThirtyEight’

Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight predicts that Donald Trump has just a 29 percent chance at winning re-election in November, with his presumed opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, facing a 71 percent chance at victory.

Ever since Trump’s opponent led the polls in 2016, only to lose the election, some people have questioned the accuracy of predictions like those made by FiveThirtyEight. But the respected statisticians explain that while the former secretary of state had only a small lead in most polls, Biden’s lead over Trump is much larger.

“As elections analyst Geoffrey Skelley wrote last week, Biden’s lead over Trump has already topped Clinton’s post-convention peak. Biden also enjoys more overall support than Clinton. In other words, there’s a genuine difference between Biden’s position now and Clinton’s four years ago,” the site notes.

This is the first time that Silver and his team have made a prediction since Biden announced that he was selecting Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the 2020 race.

To come to their conclusion, Silver and his team simulated the election based on current polling 40,000 times. His model estimates the possible Electoral College outcome for each candidate. In a vast majority of those calculations, Biden comes out ahead.

That said, they note that things could change in the coming weeks as both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention are scheduled to kick-off.

“So while it’s clear that Biden is comfortably ahead of Trump right now — nationally and in most battleground states — the forecast shows Trump with a meaningful chance of winning because there’s still plenty of time for the race to tighten,” FiveThirtyEight notes.

The tightest races right now appear to be in North Carolina, Ohio, Georgia, Iowa, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

The report has had Biden winning by 80 in past polls, with Trump as low as 20, but in no scenario so far has the incumbent won re-election. But, as the site notes, as the election gets closer, there will be more polling to work with, and the forecast will become more accurate.

This finding echoes that of other experts, who say that Trump has a tough road to take the White House.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The news isn’t all good for Biden, however. A recent study by Rasmussen Reports found that a majority of Americans believe that Biden won’t be able to complete his entire four-year term if he does win the race for the Oval Office.

A full 59 percent of those queried thought that he wouldn’t be able to last, with those who are younger more likely to see a negative outcome, as The Inquisitr previously reported.